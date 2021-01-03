Microsoft is "working as hard as it can" to produce more Xbox Series X/S consoles

Microsoft boss Phil Spencer has told Xbox fans that the company is "working as hard as it can" to create enough Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles to satisfy demand.

Joining the Major Nelson podcast (thanks, VGC ), Spencer opened up on some of the most frequent questions he receives,

“I get some people, ‘why didn’t you build more? Why didn’t you start earlier? Why didn’t you ship them earlier?’ I mean, all of those things,” Spencer said.

“It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back. We’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going. I was on the phone last week with Lisa Su at AMD, ‘how do we get more?’ So it’s something that we’re constantly working on. But it’s not just us: gaming has really come into its own in 2020.

"Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, I mean there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that. Game sales are a sign of that. Hardware is in short supply, but we’re working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated. I appreciate people’s patience as we work to build more."

"I'm incredibly proud of how the teams did," Spencer added, reflecting on the challenges of releasing new consoles in 2020. "We got the consoles launched and wish we had more of them. It's selling out too quickly. But all in all, really proud of what the teams have been able to do."

ICYMI, Ubisoft+ might be offered as part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass . The rumour has been bubbling around for a few days now, but at the time, it hadn't been substantiated by any notable sources and was loosely grouped in a bigger collection of speculative Xbox "rumours".

Now, however, a video game editor has acknowledged the rumour "has a strong chance of being true based on stuff [they'd] heard", which reportedly states Ubisoft will join the service in late 2021.

If true, it follows in line with EA Play, which joined the console version of Xbox Game Pass in time for the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.