Michael C. Hall on the Dexter finale: "It didn't sit that well with me"

Dexter star Michael C. Hall has spoken about the show's original finale ahead of the release series revival.

Hall is back as Dexter Morgan – forensic technician by day, avenging serial killer by night – in the 10-episode limited series, titled Dexter: New Blood. It will take place a decade after the events of the show's final season, and Hall agrees with fans that things ended on a disappointing note.

"I totally get people's dissatisfaction with the way the show ended 'cause it didn't really end," the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight . "It just left us in this pretty unresolved funny certain place and while I thought that it made sense for the character to find himself in that position and to put himself in this self-imposed exile after all the chaos after the show, I would get why it was pretty unsatisfying... [and] infuriating for fans, they spent all this time and were longing for something that answered some questions or tied some things up or did something that the finale didn't manage to do. But if nothing else, it did set the stage for what we've been up to for the last several months in this new show, so maybe that's the silver lining."

The original series ran for eight seasons, ending in 2013. The series finale, however, was a topic of controversy, with viewers unhappy with the ending and a drop-off in quality compared to earlier seasons. Now, 10 years later, Dexter is based in a small town in New York state and goes by the name Jim Lindsay. He's suppressing his bloody urges and living a normal life – but for how long? The revival cast will also include Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Jennifer Carpenter, and John Lithgow.

He added: "Just as I knew that the show didn't sit that well in its finale with viewers, it didn't sit that well with me and I felt like I owed it to myself to explore it further if it came up. That it made sense and it did and owed it to the character and owed it to the fans for sure."