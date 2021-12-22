The Matrix Resurrections post-credits scene is a very meta ending

The Matrix Resurrections has finally arrived in cinemas and on HBO Max, offering fans a chance to finally witness the long-awaited sequel that brings back Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity.

Unlike the other three movies in the original trilogy, the latest installment in the long-running franchise has a post-credits scene – coming right at the end of the credits. It's not exactly key to the plot, but it's a meta-moment well worth catching.

So, what happens in The Matrix Resurrections post-credits scene? To talk about that we have to go in deep on spoilers – so here's your spoilers warning!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Still here? Then you have taken the red pill and see Neo fight to free Trinity from the Matrix. Before Neo managed to escape captivity, though, he was Thomas Anderson, the creator of the very meta game series The Matrix. Anderson's overlords at Warner Bros. studios ask him to create a follow-up game, and he – along with his business partner, Jonathan Groff's soon-to-be Agent Smith – set about creating a think-tank for ideas about what the fourth Matrix game could be about. Cue lots of meta-commentary and a few jokes about bullet time.

While we never learn what the fourth Matrix game would have been about, The Matrix Resurrections post-credits scene revisits the brain-storming session. The workers are still busily trying to work out what to do with the next game and one says: "Face reality, people: movies are dead, games are dead." They then suggest that the next Matrix should be a series of cat videos called the Catrix. Because everyone on the internet loves cats.

It's a fun play on the conventional types of post-credits scenes we've come to expect from other franchises, not setting up any sequels but instead poking fun at them. Don't go expecting The Matrix 5, if that ever gets made, being anything to do with cats. Unless, of course, they're the type that gives you a sense of deja vu.

Want more on The Matrix 4? Then be sure to check out our guide to The Matrix Resurrections ending, in which we try to answer some of your biggest questions.