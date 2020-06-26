Mass Effect Mordin Solus plush sings, runs tests on a seashell, and is up for pre-order

Mass Effect fans know Mordin Solus is the real scientist-soldier-singer triple threat, and now you can help him enjoy his well-earned retirement in plush form.

Fandom merch specialists Sanshee are currently taking pre-orders for their Mass Effect - Mordin Solus Collector's Plush , an adorable recreation of the stalwart Salarian, but only for two more days. On top of being a huggable, super-deformed version of the Mass Effect squadmate who (potentially) cured the Krogan genophage, the plush also sings four different songs when you press his left hand - with batteries included.

While Mordin's left hand is used to show off his singing talents, his right hand has a little built-in magnet that can be used to attach an included seashell plush. You know, so he can run tests on it. Sorry, I'm not crying as I remember my Mordin's valiant sacrifice, I just have something in my special eyes .

According to Sanshee, the Mordin plushes should start shipping out in early August. If you want to give him a little friend, you could also pre-order this adorable little Hanar Hanger Plush that's set to ship a little later. Or you could pretend he's Blasto and recreate your own version of the first hanar Spectre's explosive exploits.

Previous Mass Effect plushes from Sanshee include Garrus , who is currently sold out, and Grunt , who is currently on sale for $19.99. Don't feel bad, Grunt - you're much more than a Wrex stand-in in our hearts.