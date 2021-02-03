Mass Effect Legendary Edition won't include Pinnacle Station DLC

Mass Effect Legendary Edition won't include the Pinnacle Station DLC from Mass Effect 1 for a very interesting reason, according to Game Informer .

Mass Effect 1's Pinnacle Station DLC gave players a chance to work on their combat skills aboard an Alliance space station - and it only cost 400 Microsoft Points when it launched in 2009 (inflation be damned). It offered over a dozen combat scenarios and was much loved by players - but it won't be one of the 40-plus DLC packs included in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The reason for its absence is somewhat surprising: the Pinnacle Station source code was lost years ago, resulting in PS3 players not having access to the DLC. That source code is still a problem in 2021, according to BioWare.

Trying to recover the source code from Demiurge Studios, the content's original developer, was "an emotional rollercoaster" according to game director Mac Walters. BioWare reached out through multiple channels in the hopes of finding anyone connected to the DLC, but when the dev team finally got in touch with Demiurge Studios they were let down again - the source code sent by Demiurge was almost entirely corrupted data that was missing crucial links.

In order for players to enjoy Pinnacle Station in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, BioWare would have had to completely rebuild the DLC. Walters says, "It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we've got. I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again - all the single-player content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking."

I was already upset to learn that Mass Effect Legendary Edition won't contain the wildly fun Mass Effect 3 multiplayer, so this Pinnacle Station news is certainly another blow. However, BioWare has wanted to remake the trilogy for quite some time now, and rebuilding a chunk of DLC would only further delay the project, and at least we've got another 40 add-ons to keep us occupied.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will drop May 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.