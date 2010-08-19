Mass Effect 2's PlayStation 3 bonus goodies revealed

Excited about aPS3 portof Mass Effect 2? So are we, and in ways we%26rsquo;re not quite comfortable telling you about. But what%26rsquo;s BioWare going to pack in there with the game? Sit back and we%26rsquo;ll tell you.

According to an interview with BioWare honcho Ray Muzyka viaVG247, the PS3 version of the game will come packed in with DLC that%26rsquo;s already available for the 360 original, a retooled version of the Cerberus Network to inform you of new goodies to download, and a new introduction sequence to get the Sony faithful caught up on what%26rsquo;s crackin%26rsquo; across the Mass Effect universe.



%26ldquo;So even though it%26rsquo;s Mass Effect 2 specifically, we%26rsquo;re making sure there%26rsquo;s a nice introduction experience that provides the back-story and the things that have happened up to that point in the universe, and makes it a really seamless introduction.%26rdquo;



What could this new intro be, then? Muzyka didn%26rsquo;t spill it. %26ldquo;It%26rsquo;ll be something that provides a good introduction,%26rdquo; he says, %26ldquo;and provides a lot of the back-story and introduces you well to the story-arc, and kind of makes you feel like you%26rsquo;re part of it all.%26rdquo;

So what do you think? A new, controllable flashback sequence? A long voice-over showing a map of the galaxy? Pillow talk between Garrus and a female Shepard? Don%26rsquo;t worry, we can go on and make it weirder if you want.

