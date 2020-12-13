Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Performance RT mode is now live

Insomniac Games has deployed a new mode for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – Performance RT mode.

Bundled in Update 1.002, Performance RT mode offers an alternate version of the 60 frames per second (fps) performance mode, and adds ray-tracing by adjusting "the scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density".

We just deployed the 1.002 update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered which adds Performance RT mode.December 12, 2020

It sits alongside the two existing modes; Fidelity, which offers ray-traced effects at 30fps, and Performance, which removes ray-tracing to ensure 60fps.

The update also includes a handful of quality of life and bug improvements, too. As well as addressing a number of art, audio, web-slingin', and animation "issues", it also fixes "various progression stoppers" and a problem with animations whilst using Photo Mode.

Don't forget that PS5 owners can now transfer their Spider-Man save data from PS4 to their next-gen systems. Insomniac moved quickly to assuage fans' concerns when it became apparent that progress in Spider-Man on PS4 would not be transferable to PS5, promising it would "add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [...] around Thanksgiving" – which it did a few weeks ago .

In related news, the absence of W.E.B. of Spider-Man (and several other series) in Marvel's February 2021 solicitations raised our collective eyebrows recently , and now we know what's happening: the series is being postponed, indefinitely.

As Alyssa reported at the time , Marvel informed retailers that the first two issues of the series have been "unscheduled for the time being", although no reason was given for the change.

Read between the lines, however, and a picture emerges. This five-issue series by Kevin Shinick and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque is a tie-in to an upcoming Disney Parks ride that was expected to debut in 2021.