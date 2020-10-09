Marvel’s Avengers players will return after planned updates, Crystal Dynamics claims

After concurrent players for Marvel's Avengers dipped below 1,000 earlier this week, Crystal Dynamics has stated they're "confident" that players will return to the game.

In a statement provided to Kotaku yesterday, Crystal Dynamics studio head Scott Amos said "We have a great community management team at Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix who funnel all of your concerns, suggestions, and feedback to the development team daily." This comes after Steam players reported matchmaking problems, as the PC version of Marvel's Avengers dipped below 1,000 concurrent players for two days running.

"We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be," Amos continued. "As such, we have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing it."

That's quite the content update Crystal Dynamics has planned for Marvel's Avengers. However, Amos stressed that each of these updates would require bug fixing and testing, and that the first two playable DLC characters would arrive in the near future.

So far, only four playable DLC characters have been confirmed for Marvel's Avengers. Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, and Black Panther will all be joining the game, as will Spider-Man, except the latter character will only be available on the PS4 version of the game.

"We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game," Amos concluded. "We’ll have more information and details about the very near content drops in a blog scheduled for next week and we have new community communication initiatives coming soon to even more directly share fun and useful information with you."

