Marvel's Avengers game characters: All the major heroes starring in the Avengers game

The roster of Marvel's Avengers game characters focuses on Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, front and center, as she reunites Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers . This, so far, is the playable list - each with unique powers and abilities - but there are plenty of other classic faces like Spider-Man, Hawkeye, and Black Panther on the way as post-launch content. If you want the full list then here are all of the major playable Marvel's Avengers game characters, including those coming after release.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan could be considered the main character in Marvel's Avengers, because the story starts off with her exploring the Avengers Day festivities before it all kicks off. She eventually grows into Ms. Marvel as she reunites the Avengers, with an enormous fist she can slap enemies silly with.

Iron Man

Iron Man

The man, the myth, the legend... Tony Stark is playable in Avengers, because of course he is. Iron Man can fly, use ranged and melee weapons, and ultimately cause some serious destruction. He's just as charismatic as he is in the films and while he might not have Robert Downey Jr.'s face, he embodies the movie version perfectly.

Hulk

Hulk

The Green Giant is front and centre once again, with the unique ability of being able to leap from wall to wall — but only if that wall is scratched to hell and back, of course. You'll meet and play as Hulk in his Bruce Banner form too, although he's not quite as good at smashing enemies like that.

Black Widow

Black Widow

While Black Widow's abilities may pale on paper to the rest of the team, she's one of the most enjoyable to use and more than pulls her own weight. She's got a wide array of abilities that suit different playstyles — more diverse than most — with grenades, guns, defensive moves, and more.

Thor

Thor

Yep, Asgard's finest is here too. Thor is the first of the Avengers you'll run into during the game's opening mission, with a wholesome back and forth between him and the next character on the list. In missions, Thor's hammer is as destructive as you'd imagine, and it's always satisfying clearing multiple enemies with one throw.

Captain America

Captain America

Finally, there's Captain America, AKA Steve Rogers, and to be honest, if you don't want any spoilers whatsoever, you should probably stop reading here.

Spoilers for the very start of the game coming in...

3...

2...

1...

Alright, so while you can play as Cap during the intro tutorial, as you'll quickly learn, he dies. Well, that's what we're led to believe. Avengers Day is tragic for a number of reasons, and Cap's passing is right up there. Will you get to play as Cap again? I mean, I don't think he'd have been included in the tutorial with lots of unique abilities and animations if not, but we'll leave it there.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

After launch, PS4 players will be able to get their hands on Spider-Man as a playable character. We don't know a whole lot about how his abilities will work but if they're anywhere near as satisfying as the Spider-Man PS4 game from Insomniac in 2018, then we're in for a treat.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

Hawkeye has featured prominently in the Avengers movies, but he's not a launch character in the game. Instead, players on every platform can grab Hawkeye as a DLC character, coming at some point post-release. Keep your eyes peeled.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop

Where would Hawkeye be without Kate Bishop? As you'd expect, she's also not available yet and is slated to arrive when Hawkeye does. We don't know a whole lot about the abilities for either character but expect a lot of archery to be involved.

Black Panther

Black Panther

Crystal Dynamics' tribute to Chadwick Boseman — the Black Panther actor who tragically passed away shortly before the release of the game — was shown during a launch week War Table presentation. We didn't see footage of the character in action, likely out of respect, but we're expecting to play as Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers later down the line.

Other heroes

Plenty more characters have been leaked and are expected to feature in the post-launch plans too, including Wasp, Vision, Dr Strange, Captain Marvel, Mockingbird, and more. Crystal Dynamics has said it wants Avengers to last for years, so let's hope the increasing roster size helps provide longevity.