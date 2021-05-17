Marvel reveals creators for Deadpool: Black, White, and Red #1 30th anniversary celebration

Marvel Comics has announced that its 30th-anniversary celebration of the 1991 debut of Deadpool, a previously revealed five-issue limited series anthology titled Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood, will arrive in August.

The publisher has also released new information about the content and creative teams involved in the three tales that will be presented in Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood #1.

First up, writer Ed Brisson and artist Whilce Portacio will tell a story about Deadpool's undying love of Bea Arthur of the Golden Girls.

"When my daughter was younger, she once told me that if I wanted to be successful as a comic book writer, I would need to write Deadpool. And so, here I am, writing Deadpool and praying that my child will finally respect my career decisions," Brisson tells ComicBook, who reported the details.

"As to the story, I finally got to put a Deadpool story I'd been keeping in my back pocket for nearly a decade down onto paper, which was pretty thrilling," Brisson continues. "Deadpool curses streaming platforms, laments the loss of video stores, and invades a foreign country all in the name of Bea Arthur. Having Whilce Portacio on art is an absolute dream come true. I've been a fan of his since his early days in the industry and can check off yet another bucket item list."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Next up is a story from writer Tom Taylor and artist Phil Noto, which reunites not just Tom Taylor and Gabby Kinney/Scout, but Scout and Deadpool as well.

"Deadpool and Gabby Kinney. The merc with the mouth and the kid with the claws. I'm excited to be writing these two again and excited to see their wholesome friendship shine through some classic violent carnage," states Taylor. "Phil Noto is an incredible artist and a friend, so I regret the ridiculous and bloody story coming his way. Our chapter of Black, White & Blood is going to be heavy on the red ink."

The final story will be written and drawn by James Stokoe of Orc Stain and Sobek fame.

"What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood. "You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red."

Deadpool: Black, White, and Red is due out in August with a cover from Adam Kubert, seen here.

