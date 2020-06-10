Marvel reprinting X-Men: Evolution tie-in comics for 20th anniversary

2020 is the twentieth anniversary of the X-Men: Evolution animated series, and for the occasion Marvel Comics is collecting the long-out-of-print tie-in comic book series by writer Devin K. Grayson and the art group Studio XD and Udon Studios.

"Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the hit cartoon with this complete collection of the Marvel Comics tie-in series!" reads the description for the upcoming collection, although incorrectly referring to it as the "tenth anniversary" rather than the twentieth.

"First, see how it all began! How do two best friends become archenemies? How does a goddess from Africa find her place in the world? How does a man without a past decide mankind's future? The lives of Professor X, Magneto, Storm and Wolverine collide as the world stands on the brink of genetic war! Then, go beyond the animated series with five all-new adventures featuring Mystique, Rogue, Beast and more!"

The X-Men: Evolution animated series aired for four seasons, spanning 2002 to 2003, on the now-defunct WB channel. The cartoon was notable for creating X-23, which was later successfully transitioned into comic books. The show is currently available on the Disney+ streaming service.

Grayson and Studio XD/Udon’s comic book series featured original stories in the series’ continuity, including the debut of the Morlocks before their first appearance in the program. The title was canceled after nine issues, with a solicited-then-canceled tenth issue promising the debut of an X-Men: Evolution version of Mister Sinister.

This new X-Men: Evolution collection is scheduled to hit shelves December 15. Digital copies of the series were added to comiXology in 2018.

[Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article misidentified 2020 as the tenth anniversary of X-Men: Evolution's debut. It is the twentieth anniversary, as the show debuted in 2000.]