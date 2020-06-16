Marvel re-schedules new Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Juggernaut, Marvel Zombies: Resurrection titles for September

Marvel Comics has unveiled an early look at several upcoming titles from the publisher's impending September 2020 solicitations, including several rescheduled debuting series that were delayed as a result of COVID-19.

First up, Marvel has now solicited Black Widow #1, Shang-Chi #1, Juggernaut #1, and Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 (and #2) for September, following delays to their planned release dates. An advance copy of Black Widow #1 was released to select retailers on May 27.

Additionally, they have solicited the seventh issue of the Doctor Doom ongoing for September.

Here are Marvel Comics' September 2020 solicitations for these titles. Look for their full September solicits later this month on Newsarama.

Black Widow #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande

Cover by Adam Hughes

Kelly Thompson. Black Widow. 'Nuff said!

Best-selling, Eisner–nominated writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Star) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) launch a new Black Widow series that changes everything! Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she’s been alive. And she’s never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha’s world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve. Don’t miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!

Shang-Chi #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Dike Ruan with Philip Tan

Cover by Jim Cheung

The master returns!

An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zhu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world…Zheng Zhu’s son, Shang-Chi! Witness the Marvel Universe’s greatest fighter return to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind long ago…and discover the secrets to Shang-Chi’s past that will change his world forever. Don’t miss out on this epic tale of family, betrayal and justice as the incredible team of Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese), Dike Ruan (Spider-Verse, Black Cat) and Philip Tan (Uncanny X-Men) launch a new chapter in the legend of Shang-Chi!

Juggernaut #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Ron Garney

Cover by Geoff Shaw

Ready or 'naut, here he comes!

A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-Force, Deadpool) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (Captain America, Daredevil) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1 & 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Leonard Kirk

Cover by InHyuk Lee

The Marvel Zombies rise again!

When the corpse of Galactus reaches planet Earth carrying a cannibalistic virus, Spider–Man and a ragtag group of heroes struggle to save survivors and uncover the truth!

Doctor Doom #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art and cover by Salvador Larroca

The Eisner-nominated series continues! Doctor Doom returns to Latveria, out for revenge on those who stole his throne away from him. With the help of his remaining allies and one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, he’ll work to expose and destroy the conspirators working against him. But the black hole on the moon is growing critical, and Doom’s brilliant mind may be the only one that can stop catastrophe that will wreak havoc throughout the entire solar system. Still, Doom isn’t one to just offer a friendly hand...If the people of Earth want his help, he’s going to make them beg for it.