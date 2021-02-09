Marvel fans believe The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may feature Captain America's funeral

Marvel fans have potentially spotted Captain America's funeral taking place in the new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer.

At one point, we get a brief look at some soldiers, Bucky Barnes at the back of a crowd in a baseball cap, and Sam Wilson in a black suit holding the famous shield and looking up at a huge picture of Captain America.

WAIT A MINUTE STEVE'S FUNERAL?!? #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/f9wTcFkg30February 7, 2021

If this is Steve Rogers' funeral, it might not mean the super soldier is actually dead. Spider-Man: Far From Home included Captain America in a memorial video to the heroes who lost their lives in the fight against Thanos, which suggests the public believe Cap died in Avengers: Endgame. We know Steve survived, although he's considerably older after travelling back in time to restore the Infinity Stones to their rightful places, and sticking around with his lost love Peggy Carter. The scene in the trailer, then, could just be a ceremonial event, while the real Steve is still alive somewhere.

There's also the report that Chris Evans will be reprising his role in the MCU at some point, though the actor denied the news of his return on Twitter. The original Deadline article suggested that Steve would have a role in the MCU similar to Tony Stark post-Iron Man 3, rather than a whole new Cap film – so it'd make sense for a future project to take place in the present day with old man (and alive) Steve.

Marvel fans have also been speculating on Reddit about a potential Inhumans link in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Twitter account for the cancelled ABC series posted for the first time since 2019 to share the new trailer, which has spurred some theorizing about how the superhuman characters might be rebooted through the show.

Interestingly, Ms. Marvel has Inhuman ancestry, and her latent powers were activated by the Terrigen bomb, which spread mists that triggered powers in those with the Inhuman gene. With a solo Disney Plus series starring the young hero on its way, it would make sense for the Inhumans to be re–introduced before Ms. Marvel arrives to the MCU.

Whether the Inhumans make an appearance or not, it looks like we're in for a treat when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this March 19, 2021. In the meantime, check out our guide to everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.