Manuals for a Starfield watch made by the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy manufacturers have leaked

Images of a special Starfield-themed watch have leaked online.

Just below, you can see a post on the Starfield subreddit, which claims to show a number of images from an unannounced Starfield-themed watch, and the same user also claims to have a found a draft instruction manual for the watch itself, which shows the watch will offer Bluetooth support for mobile devices. That manual suggests the device is being made by The Wand Company, a UK-based prop designer that helped make the collectible Pip-Boy that shipped with certain editions of Fallout 4.

This new watch certainly looks pretty flashy, not to mention expensive. It's adorned with a number of designs, which we can only assume means the watch face itself is interchangeable, and there's also settings that'll show you the current temperature and humidity. This actually isn't the first time we've seen this watch: it featured in a behind-the-scenes video for Starfield last year in June 2021.

Underneath the subreddit post, some commenters think this watch is what'll arrive with the Collector's Edition of Starfield. Right now, all we know about the expensive edition of Bethesda's new game is that it features something in a fancy box, but we don't know what's actually in the box itself. If the watch is buried in the Collector's Edition box, that'd surely make it one expensive purchase.

The user who found the manuals, YouTuber SquiddyVonn, suggests that the watch could also make up a significant part of Starfield's UI. In a video, they note that its display box appears in last year's trailer, and that it device could be the equivalent of the Pip-Boy for Bethesda's next game.

Right now, Starfield is on track to launch later this year on November 11, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, being available on day one through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The new game marks Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades, so it's safe to say expectations are pretty damn high for the new spacefaring RPG.

That launch date might be a fair way off, but you can already check out some recent Starfield concept art of the various worlds we'll be exploring.