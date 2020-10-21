The Mank trailer teases Netflix and David Fincher's new movie

The official trailer for Mank is here! We’ve already had a sneak peek of David Fincher’s latest feature courtesy of a teaser from Netflix, but now we can get a proper look at the highly anticipated movie in all its 1930s-style black and white glory.

Gary Oldman stars as notorious troubled screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the Citizen Kane screenplay for Orson Welles. The authorship of this script has been a longstanding controversy, with Welles giving himself a writing credit despite claims he didn’t contribute anything. Others argue that he did – but what’s the truth?

The script for the movie was written in the 1990s by Jack Fincher, David Fincher’s father. Fincher Sr. died in 2003 before the project ever came to fruition, but Netflix greenlit the movie in early 2019. This is Fincher Jr.’s first feature since Gone Girl in 2014. In the meantime, he’s been producing prestige TV shows like House of Cards and Mindhunter.

The cast of Mank also includes Amanda Seyfried as Hollywood star Marion Davies and Charles Dance as her lover and newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst (who the titular Kane was partly based on). Lily Collins plays Mankiewicz's secretary Rita Alexander, while Tom Burke is director Orson Welles.

Mank will have a limited cinema run in November before hitting Netflix on December 4 2020. While we wait, make sure to check out the best Netflix movies available now.