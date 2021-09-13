Mad Max prequel Furiosa release date pushed back a year

Warner Bros. has announced that Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road , has been pushed back by a year and won't arrive in theaters until 2024. The movie was originally due to be released on June 23, 2023, but it's now been delayed until Memorial Day the following year.

Anya Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the character Furiosa, who was portrayed by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. She is a war captain under antagonist Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) but turns against him to free his five wives (played by Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton) and joins forces with Max (Tom Hardy). Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the prequel, although their roles haven't been confirmed yet. George Miller will return to direct and co-write the script with Fury Road screenwriter Nico Lathouris.

Furiosa is highly anticipated, with Mad Max: Fury Road receiving much critical acclaim upon release. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, the most received by any single film at that year's ceremony.

Taylor-Joy certainly has a lot on her plate alongside Furiosa – she can next be seen in Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright, and she's also starring in David O. Russell's next movie, dark comedy The Menu from Succession director Mark Mylod, and two projects from The Witch director Robert Eggers, The Northman and his upcoming untitled Nosferatu project. Phew.