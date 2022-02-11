Lost Ark delayed due to "deployment issues"

On the day if its planned launch, Lost Ark has been delayed due to deployment issues, Amazon has announced.

Lost Ark was due to launch today, Friday, February 11, but it seems the developers need a little more time preparing the servers for the influx of new players. In a tweet shared today, the Amazon Game Studios and the Lost Ark development team said they hope to have the issue sorted out in just a few hours, so it doesn't sound like they expect this to be a long delay at all.

"Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed," reads the tweet. "We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we'll update you soon."

Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we’ll update you soon.February 11, 2022 See more

Though it doesn't appear to be an issue that'll persist into the weekend, it is unexpected, and pretty dang unprecedented, for a game to be delayed on its release date. The developers even tweeted a cheerful "Good morning" just minutes before they announced the delay.

Just yesterday, the devs shared a development update acknowledging issues players were facing in the lead-up to the game's free-to-play launch (the head start launch was a few days ago for folks with the founders packs). In it, the developers acknowledged "a massive number" of players joining the game and announced that they would be "opening up additional servers in each region to help support the influx of new players."

For more on the above, check out our piece on why Lost Ark is blowing up on Steam.