"Looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date" - The first (impressive) reactions to Black Panther are here

Black Panther is nearly upon us. You’ll be glad to know the buzz around the movie, which is out February 9 in the UK and February 16 in the US, is reaching vibranium clanging-levels of noise. Not only that but, alongside Thor: Ragnarok, we’re entering an era of wholly unique Marvel movies. The first reactions are in and, boy, are they (almost) overwhelmingly positive. No spoilers here, just lots and lots of praise.

You’ll be able to read a selection of the best responses in just a tick, but here’s a condensed version: Two performances which had tongues wagging were Michael B. Jordan’s villainous turn as Erik Killmonger, and Letitia Wright as T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri. The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira also receives special praise for her role as Okoye, proving that she’s not just a one-trick katana.

Typical Marvel problems still rear its ugly head – namely lacklustre action sequences – but, according to the majority, Black Panther is a movie that deserves to be cherished. There’s a reason why everyone is loving it already: It says something new, and it says it with all the confidence and swagger of T’Challa himself. I can’t wait to see and, after flicking through these first reactions, I bet you won’t be able to either.

BLACK PANTHER. Incredible. Real world building with Wakanda. Great mythology building around the Black Panther. Solid character development. Top notch action. Great narrative. Wonderful villain (rare for Marvel). Killer soundtrack. Fav MCU film since Civil War.January 30, 2018

Black Panther is the best Marvel Film ever made. Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it.January 30, 2018

Black Panther. So very good. I cheered and laughed and pumped my fist. I’ve never seen a super hero movie like it. Everybody involved with it deserves a medal and a high five.January 30, 2018

Just got back from the Black Panther premiere and after party. You will see this movie five or six times. It is everything and then some.January 30, 2018

black panther was beautiful.we should keep celebrating. who’s out here?January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira!January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAINJanuary 30, 2018

#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. 💜🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCLJanuary 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2January 30, 2018

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPantherJanuary 30, 2018

Saw #BlackPanther tonight at long last, and was so impressed by the characters and world building that Ryan Coogler brought to the MCU. This movie asks the right questions and challenges the right themes, while creating one of the most impactful villains to date with Killmonger. pic.twitter.com/6tBus6KZ2IJanuary 30, 2018

Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever!January 30, 2018

If that hasn’t scratched your Black Panther itch enough, then this TV spot featuring a big face-off between T’Challa and Killmonger will get you more than hyped for the movie’s release. As will the claim that will leave you shaken and stirred: T’Challa is meant to be the James Bond of the MCU.

Image: Marvel