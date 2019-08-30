The London Film Festival 2019 line-up has been announced, including movies from Martin Scorsese and Taika Waititi

The full line-up at for this year's BFI London Film Festival has finally been announced, with some extremely exciting Gala screenings coming to the United Kingdom's capital city. From a film about an imaginary Hitler, to a Martin Scorsese epic starring Robert De Niro, this year's line-up should please cinephiles from all corners of cinematic spectrum.

This year's festival, which starts October 2, begins with the premiere of Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield. Dev Patel plays the eponymous hero, while the cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi. As previously announced, Scorsese's The Irishman, which comes with a hefty 210 minute runtime, will close the festival on October 13.

Other headline Gala screenings include Rian Johnson's Knives Out, the Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne two-hander The Aeronauts, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, starring Tom Hanks as Mr Rogers, and the Michael Winterbottom-directed Greed. Hope Gap, Taika Waititi's hate-satire Jojo Rabbit, the Timothée Chalamet-starring The King, Le Mans '66 (known as Ford vs. Ferrari in the States), and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, round off the headliners.

Elsewhere, film fanatics can catch festival treasures The Lighthouse, The Two Popes (starring Anthony Hopkins), Honey Boy, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. See the entire line-up on the BFI website. Tickets go on general sale 12 September.