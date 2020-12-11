Loki on Disney Plus gets a new trailer and release date

Marvel has a lot brewing on Disney Plus right now. Not only are WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to the streaming service next year, but so is Loki – a new series centring on the God of Mischief's misadventures through time.

Kevin Feige revealed the first Loki trailer during Disney's investors call, revealing that the show will be a crime thriller. The trailer shows Loki interacting with the TVA, that's the Time Variance Authority, with Owen Wilson playing a member of the timeline police. Check it out above.

We also got a release window for Loki, which will reach Disney Plus on May 2021, following on from Falcon and the Winter Solider, which arrived in March 2021. Get ready for a year of Marvel!

Earlier in Disney investors' call, company representatives also revealed that we can expect 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney animation, and Pixar series, plus 15 movies over the next "few years". That's a whole lot of content coming to the streaming service.