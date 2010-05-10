Loach jumps aboard Cannes train

Ken Loach's Iraq-set drama Route Irish has been added to the competition line up at this year's Cannes Film Festival.



Having initially declined to submit the film for competition, Loach reportedly had a last minute change of heart and held a screening for members of the selection committee.



Filmed in Liverpool and Jordan (also used to replicate Iraq in The Hurt Locker , FYI), Route Irish follows a British former soldier who is forced to confront his unresolved demons when he takes a job in Iraq.

This project holds particular significance for Loach devotees, as it marks his first collaboration with Kes cinematographer Chris Menges in twenty years.



Loach has built up an impressive track record at Cannes. Route Irish is his third film in competition in the last five years, the others being Looking For Eric and The Wind That Shakes The Barley , for which he took home the Palme d'Or in 2006.

