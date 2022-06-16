Live-action Wonder Man Disney Plus series in the works from Shang-Chi director

A live-action Wonder Man series is reportedly in development at Disney Plus, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton stepping in as executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Cretton is teaming up with Andrew Guest, a writer and producer known for 30 Rock, Community, and Brooklyn 99, to adapt the Marvel superhero series to TV. Cretton is said to be executive producing the Wonder Man series for Disney Plus, while Guest is reportedly serving as head writer. It sounds like the fine details of the deal are still being hammered out, but THR reports that Cretton will "possibly" direct at least an episode of the series.

As development on the Wonder Man series is still very early, there's no telling when the show might actually premiere on Disney Plus, but it sounds like production could begin as early as next year. Strictly theoretically, that could put it on track to start streaming in 2024 or 2025, barring any unforeseen roadblocks.

This story is developing...