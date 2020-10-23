Little Nightmares 2 shows more of what’s to come in a new Halloween trailer

A new Halloween gameplay trailer has just dropped for Little Nightmares 2 and reveals just how creepy it will be.

Tarsier Studios’ Little Nightmares 2 , which is set to release February 11, 2021, is the sequel to the puzzle-platformer horror Little Nightmares . The game follows main character Mono, a young boy trapped in a horrifying world distorted by the humming of a distant transmission tower.

The Halloween trailer explores the gameplay of Little Nightmares 2 and reveals several locations of the corrupted world you will explore as Mono. Along on the journey is Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat who will act as your guide throughout the game.

The gameplay showed us an idea of how the pair will work together to reach their destination, creeping through ominous hallways, overcoming environmental challenges and avoiding terrifying enemies who will snatch you up on sight.

Speaking of which, the trailer also revealed a new range of disturbing faces you will come up against. Such as a faceless woman, headless mannequins, a wall climbing man and more. To say this trailer is creepy is an understatement.

The end of the trailer also confirmed a special TV Collector’s Edition that is available to preorder and comes in a themed TV box. It includes a copy of the game as well as a steelbook, a CD and digital soundtrack, an artbook and stickers. The collectors edition also features a Diorama of Mono and Six as well as some digital downloadable content.