Lindsay Lohan to play Inferno porn star

We kid you not. Former child star and current twentysomething Hollywood nuisance Lindsay Lohan is in talks to play a '70s porn star in Inferno .

Considering the former mean girl has been pimping herself out to the world’s media for nigh on half a decade now (and seen her film career go up in smoke), it’s no surprise that she’d be linked to such a project.

But wait, could Inferno actually be quite good? It previously attracted the lovely Anna Faris, who was forced to bail on the project in light of financing problems.

Points in the film's favour also include the casting of the usually reliable Bill Pullman as Hugh Hefner (now that's something we'd like to see). Lohan would play porn star Linda Lovelace in the biopic about the porn icon’s life.

The LA Times have reported that Lohan has accepted the role, and may be making an appearance at Cannes in search of money for the project.

Producer Wali Razaqi says that the film will be officially announced at the Film Festival. “For at least a year, the director [ Matthew Wilder ] and I have gone back and forth imagining how awesome of a performance she could give if she was in the movie,” Razaqi said.

Could this be a comeback for Lohan? She definitely needs a bit of luck after being kicked off numerous film sets. Lohan's last big hit in which she took a leading role was Mean Girls , and that was way back in 2004.

Think Lohan would make a good Lovelace?