Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelengths DLC trailer shows off the prequel episode

Life is Strange: True Colors ' DLC Wavelengths has got its first trailer which shows what Steph was up to before Alex made her way to Haven Springs.

The bonus episode, which will release shortly after Life is Strange: True Colors, is a prequel to the main game in which players take control of series regular Steph Gingrich who has a more prominent role in True Colors.

From the trailer, it looks as if Steph will be kept busy with her job as a radio DJ and record store manager with players having to maintain both jobs throughout all four seasons of the year. We’re also sure that we’ll get to play the odd tabletop roleplaying game throughout the DLC as Steph, who is the self-proclaimed 'queen of the nerds.'

With such a big music theme surrounding not only Life is Strange: True Colors, but also its DLC, it only makes sense to include some great musical acts in the bonus episode too. The trailer revealed that the likes of Foals and Alt J (who both had tracks appear in the original Life is Strange game), as well as Hayley Kiyoko and Sigur Rós will all have tracks featured somewhere in the episode.

It’s been a busy week for the Life is Strange team at Deck Nine who on Wednesday had to announced that the Life is Strange Remastered collection - which will feature remastered versions of the original Life is Strange game and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm - has been delayed from Fall 2021 to early 2022 .

Not only this but they’ve also had to push back the release of the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors to an unspecified date. Deck Nine has promised however that it still plans to release the Nintendo Switch version of the game this year.

Life is Strange: True Colors will release on September 10, 2021, with its DLC Wavelengths releasing on September 30, 2021. Both will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PC, and eventually Nintendo Switch too.