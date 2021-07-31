Life Is Strange: True Colors' new trailer takes us on a tour of Haven Springs

Square Enix has dropped a new trailer about the next Life Is Strange chapter, Life Is Strange: True Colors.

The two-minute teaser gives us a tour of Haven Springs, the "small town with a big heart", "set beneath breathtaking views of the rocky mountains" of Colorado.

Told from the perspective of Steph Gingrich – the "radio host, dungeon master, and haven maven" you might remember from Before the Storm – the trailer offers a whistle-stop tour of the beautiful town, explaining why Steph believes Haven Springs is "the place to be". We meet several new characters – sadly none are formally introduced – and a peek at the mini arcade games at the local bar.

Here, you check it out below:

"A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve!" the video description exclaims. "Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras.

"When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town."

ICYMI, Deck Nine Narrative Director Johnathan Zimmerman recently shared a little more information about Alex's Empathy power in Life is Strange: True Colors .

“In Life is Strange: True Colors, Alex’s psychic power of Empathy is brought to life through unique gameplay and cinematic experiences," Zimmerman said at the time. "Emotions are expressed by auras around other characters, which can explode into novas of light and color when the emotion becomes overwhelming. Each of these experiences transforms Alex’s world, offering her valuable insights into another person but threatening to consume her own consciousness at times."

After admitting the development team had struggled with "how to capture something as abstract as emotions", the studio was able to "push the conventions of traditional Life is Strange storytelling, employing the tangible audio-visual representation of emotive sensations to drive the same response in the player that Alex herself feels each time".

Life is Strange: True Colors is expected to release on PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series X |S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.