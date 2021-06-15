Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered collection are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Announced during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, fans of the series got a new 2D trailer featuring Max and Chloe from the original Life is Strange game and newcomer Alex who were all riding a train through what appears to be Arcadia Bay.

This will be the first time that the Life is Strange series has made its way onto a Nintendo console. True Colors is is due to release alongside the other console versions on September 10, but the Remastered Collection is due for "later this year".

This story is still developing…