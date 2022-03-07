LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will get Baby Yoda as DLC, but you can't play as him

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will introduce Baby Yoda and a wave of other characters with its first pieces of downloadable content. The only catch? You won't be able to play as the little guy.

Still, there are plenty of familiar faces to look forward to playing as when the game finally drops. In fact, they'll keep coming well after that. This is a game that aims to please when it comes to delivering plenty of character choices.

At launch, players can purchase the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Season Pass, which comes with seven DLC packs with playable characters from the entirety of the nine saga films.

Both The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be up for grabs at launch, either as part of the Character Collection or as standalone purchases. The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack comes with the Mandalorian, Grogu (non-playable), Greeft Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil. The Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack comes with young Han Solo, young Lando Calrissian, Qi'ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

That's not all, though. You can add the Classic Characters, Trooper, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Packs to your collection as well at launch for players with early access and everyone else with the Character Collection Season Pass or individual purchasers on April 19.

The Classic Characters Pack comes with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian. The Trooper Pack includes Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtropper. Like the Classic Characters Pcak, it'll be available at launch to early access players, or on May 4 for Season Pass holders and individual purchasers.

Not enough characters for you? The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack comes with Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Imwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic. It'll be up for grabs on April 19. Finally, on Star Wars Day, May 4, everyone can purchase The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs. These will net you Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon as well as Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to debut on April 5 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC.

