Lego is coming to Forza Horizon 4 to encourage smashing cars into tiny bits

There's a Lego expansion coming to Forza Horizon 4 on June 13, and no, I didn't see that coming either. Although there's no way I'd pass up the chance to hear the 'everything is awesome' song until it makes my ears bleed, seeing an unholy mix of both Lego cars and the usual sleek, superpowered vehicles is already getting me itching to ram Lego cars into walls and see them explode into tiny little bricks. Is that wrong? I don't care, I'm gonna do it anyway.

It looks like this Lego expansion, titled Lego Speed Champions, is going to delight both adults and kids alike, and if there's any justice in this world you'll be able to build and customise your own Lego car. Maybe there'll even be the option to drop Lego bricks behind you as your drive to trip up other cars. Although we all know that those dropped Lego bricks are much, much more painful when you step on them with your bare feet.