Some major movies are leaving Netflix US this March

There are some major movies leaving Netflix US this March – and if you're a parent who likes blinking down your children in front of a decent movie to shut them up for an hour or two, you're probably going to suffer the most.

First, let's talk about the big boy movies leaving the streaming services. One of the best historical epics available on Netflix, Braveheart, will be gone by the end of March. On that same day, you can say goodbye to Bad Teacher, Blood Diamond, comedy classic The Hangover, and Zack Snyder's 300. Also, to some surprise, The Karate Kid is leaving Netflix. If you are planning on watching Cobra Kai, then make sure you see Karate Kid before it's gone.

Now, for what the child-friendly films leaving Netflix this March. Despicable Me and its sequel, the original Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda, Robin Williams' Hook, The NeverEnding Story, and the Pokemon movies are all going. The worst casualty? It has to be Jerry Seinfield's magnum opus, Bee Movie. That one really stings. Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in March 2022.

Leaving Netflix – March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

Leaving Netflix – March 6

The Secret

Leaving Netflix – March 15

Howards End

Leaving Netflix – March 21

Philomena

Leaving Netflix – March 27

Lawless

Leaving Netflix – March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving Netflix – March 30

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

Leaving Netflix – March 31

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In The Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West Woo

Now you know what's leaving Netflix, it's worth knowing what's worth watching! Be sure to check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows for some recommendations.