Leaked PUBG mode Vostok will be a "mix of FPS and Auto Battler genre", says leaker

A fresh PUBG leak hints that a new mode coming to the battle royale will be a "mix of FPS and Auto Battler genre".

In a new video, leaker PlayerIGN states the new mode – thought to be called Vostok – will see players take each other on in a 1v1 capacity, rotating through numerous encounters until there's just a single player left – which is standard fare for a battle royale, of course.

Given three lives, each player needs to use the money and rewards from each victorious round to level up and improve their chances for the next. Once all three lives have been spent, you're out (thanks, PCGN ).

Here, check out PlayerIGN's video yourself:

Given leaks are just that – leaks – it's impossible to say when the new mode will roll out, or even that it definitely will. For the record, PlayerIGN thinks we'll get it either later in the 8.3 update or even with season 9.

ICYMI, PUBG now has bots - the kind that help newer players learn the game, not the kind that shoot you from across the map with aim hacks. Developer PUBG Corp added them to the influential battle royale game earlier this year and explained the reason behind its decision in a letter to the community .

In the letter, PUBG Corp. said it's noticed that more and more new players are being taken out of matches early without even dealing any damage, making it tough to start. Adding in bots will hopefully let new players get familiar with PUBG's combat mechanics without immediately dying from veterans' cross-map sniper shots.

The latest PUBG lore drop revisits the question of why the titular Battlegrounds exist at all, and kicks off a light ARG tied to the re-release of the Sanhok map in July.