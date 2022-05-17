Leaked ARMA Reforger details confirmed by ESRB rating

ARMA Reforger appears to have been officially confirmed thanks to a rating by the ESRB.

Last week, details emerged of the existence of an as-yet-unannounced game in the ARMA series after a Reddit user posted an entire marketing document for something called ARMA Reforger. And thanks to a rating by the ESRB, we now know that ARMA Reforger is real.

Unsurprisingly, the rating board has given the game a mature rating and warns that it contains blood, strong language and violence. What is surprising is that, according to the previously leaked material, ARMA Reforger won't be confined to PC. Instead, the series will be broadening its horizons with a release on PlayStation and Xbox too.

The ESRB rating backs up the previously released documents, describing the game as "a first-person shooter in which players engage in battlefield warfare within an alternate Cold War setting."

In a tweet, the game's developer Bohemia Interactive announced that it'll be revealing the future of ARMA in a Twitch stream that goes live later today, but whether or not they have any details to share that haven't been leaked already remains to be seen.

We included ARMA 3 in our pick of the 20 best simulation games to play right now, saying, "The depth of simulation is comprehensive, but only to a point, so as to sustain the immediacy of every interaction. Indeed, ARMA 3 can be extremely stressful and even terrifying at times, but that truth is nothing less than a testament to its immersive power as an undiluted evocation of modern warfare."

As well as ARMA Reforged, there are a lot of games to get excited about. Don't miss a single one with our guide to new games 2022.