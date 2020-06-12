The Last of Us 2 pre-loads are live, here's how much space you need

You can start your The Last of Us 2 pre-load now if you bought a digital version of the game.

While you won't be able to start playing The Last of Us 2 until its proper release date of June 19, you can make sure its bytes are stored safely on your hard drive right now. According to this Reddit user's PS4, the total download for The Last of Us 2 pre-load will take up 76.97 GB of storage on the console.

You only need 20.65 GB installed to start the application, but it feels kind of perverse to point that out when you still need to wait a week to actually play The Last of Us 2. Thanks a lot, PS4 user interface.

Speaking of waiting, a lucky few did manage to get their copies early for review-writing purposes. That includes GR's very own Alex Avard - here's a snippet of his thoughts, and you can click the link in the first paragraph of this article for the full thing.

"The resulting 25 hour campaign is as full of controller-dropping 'holy crap' moments as it is the quiet, contemplative scenes of immense poignancy that the studio is known for, many of which are enough to leave a lump in the throat, if not render you a bawling wreck on the couch. As a contemplation of the thin line between justice and vengeance, and an uncomfortable plunge into the darker shades of the human psyche, The Last of Us Part 2 is unforgiving in its depiction of violence, nihilism, and the nebulousness of morality in a world without laws."