Last chance to grab this sleek Lenovo gaming laptop for just $700

Lenovo has extended its deal on this IdeaPad L340 gaming laptop, which knocks it down to just $700. Act fast though, as there's just hours left to snap up the 31% saving. That's a third off a machine with Intel i7, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX. It's one of the most tempting Cyber Monday gaming PC deals we've seen.

IdeaPad L340 15" gaming laptop for $700| Save 31% Latest processing and premium graphics, customizable options available so you can fine tune your build, and all in a sleek, portable 4.8lbs package. Use the code HOLIDAYDEAL13 at checkout.

Want some nerdy numbers? How about the display? 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare and 250 nits. The processor is a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H (2.60HZ, up to 4.50GHz with Turbo Boost, 6 Cores, 12MB cache), and there's 8GB DDR4 2400MHz of memory and a 512GB SSD PCIe hard drive. The graphics card is a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB.

