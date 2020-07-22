Krypton season 2 and over 100 new comic books come to DC Universe in August and September

DC is adding over 100 new comic books to its dedicated streaming service DC Universe in August and September, including the conclusion of Scott Snyder's The Batman Who Laughs series, plus the debuts of Brian Michael Bendis's Legion of Super-Heroes and Josh Williamson and David Marquez’s Batman/Superman series, as well as the beginning of Justice League's 'Doom War' storyline with issue #30.

(Image credit: SyFy)

In addition, the second season of SyFy's Superman prequel series Krypton will debut on the service on August 11.

The recently released animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, starring Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman and Roger Cross as John Stewart, will also be available on the service beginning August 21.

Jonah Hex, the 2010 big screen adaption of the western anti-hero Jonah Hex starring the pre-Thanos Josh Brolin debuts August 1.

And finally, on the film and TV side, the service adds the two-part season one finale of Stargirl on August 3 ('Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One') and August 10 ('Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two'), and the season two finale of Doom Patrol ('Wax Patrol') on August 6.

Both series are available in 4k on the service.



Here's the full DC Universe August and September 2020 comic book release schedule:

New to read the week of August 8:

(Image credit: DC)

Batman Secret Files #2

Justice League Dark Annual #1

Red Hood: Outlaw Annual #3

The Batman Who Laughs #7

The Green Lantern Annual #1

New to read the week of August 11:

Batman #76

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #4

DCeased #4

Deathstroke #46

Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #2

Harley Quinn #64

Justice League #29

Lois Lane #2

Sinestro: Year of the Villain #1

Superman Up In the Sky #2

The Green Lantern #10

New to read the week of August 18

Batman and the Outsiders #4

Batman: Universe #2

Catwoman #4

Collapser #2

Detective Comics #1009

Event Leviathan #3

Hawkman #15

Justice League Odyssey #12

The Flash #76

Titans: Burning Rage #1

Wonder Woman #76

New to read the week of August 25

Aquaman (2016) #51

Batman (2016) #77

Black Mask: Year of the Villain #1

Nightwing (2016) #63

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #100

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #2

Teen Titans (2016) #33

Wonder Woman: Come Back To Me #2

New to read the week of September 1:

(Image credit: DC)

Action Comics (2016) #1014

Batgirl (2016) #38

Batman Beyond (2016) #35

Batman/Superman #1

Detective Comics (2016) #1010

Dial H For Hero #6

Freedom Fighters #8

Justice League (2018) #30

Justice League Dark (2018) #14

Martian Manhunter (2018) #8

Red Hood: Outlaw #37

Superman (2018) #14

The Flash (2016) #77

The Terrifics #29

Wonder Woman (2016) #77

New to read the week of September 8:

Batman vs Ra’s Al Ghul #1

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III #5

DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1

Deathstroke (2016) #47

Doom Patrol: Weight of the World #3

Doomsday Clock #11

Green Lantern (2018) #11

Harley Quinn #65

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1

Justice League (2018) #31

Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1

Lois Lane (2019) #3

Supergirl (2016) #33

Superman Up in the Sky #3

New to read the week of September 15:

Batman (2016) #78

Batman and the Outsiders (2019) #5

Batman: Universe #3

Catwoman (2018) #15

Collapser #3

Detective Comics (2016) #1011

Event Leviathan #4

Gotham City Monsters #1

Hawkman (2018) #16

Justice League Odyssey #13

The Flash (2016) #78

The Riddler: Year of the Villain #1

Wonder Twins (2019) #7

Wonder Woman (2016) #78

Young Justice (2018) #8

New to read the week of September 22:

Aquaman (2016) #52

Batman (2016) #79

Flash Forward #1

Inferior Five #1

Justice League (2018) #32

Lex Luthor: Year of the Villain #1

Nightwing (2016) #64

Supergirl (2016) #34

Superman (2018) #15

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #3

Teen Titans (2016) #34

Teen Titans Go! #36

Titans: Burning Rage #2

Wonder Woman: Come Back to Me #3

New to read the week of September 29: