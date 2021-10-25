Kristen Stewart has only made "five really good films," according to Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart has spoken frankly about her career, saying that choosing roles is "a total crapshoot."

"I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films?" she told The Sunday Times . "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'"

"I love Assayas’s movies," she added. She's worked with French director Oliver Assayas on the movies Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria – her performance in the latter made her the first female American actor to win a César Award, the French version of the Oscars.

Stewart certainly has a varied resumé, with titles under her belt ranging from David Fincher's 2002 thriller Panic Room to the Twilight movies of the late '00s and 2019's Charlie's Angels reboot.

When pressed for other titles that make the cut, she said: "I’d have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between. That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end."