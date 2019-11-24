Kojima's getting ready "to make the scariest horror game"

Now that Death Stranding has shipped, Hideo Kojima has revealed he's starting to think about his next project… and he's getting himself ready for it by scaring himself stupid with horror films "to awaken [his] horror soul".

Kojima has admitted in the past that he struggles watching horror movies (it's okay, I'm with you, Hideo), but that didn't stop him making PT, one of the most terrifying video game experiences we've ever played (it even made our list of the 20 best horror games ever made even though the full game, Silent Hills, was tragically cancelled after Kojima parted ways with Konami).

Now, it seems, the famed developer is preparing himself "to make the scariest horror game" by watching "the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul".

One such movie is The Eye, a film he finds so scary he can't even look at the cover art. Kojima even admits that the last time he tried to watch it, he couldn't even finish it.

"As to make the scariest horror game, I'll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul," Kojima tweeted (thanks, VG24/7 ). "THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching?"

On the subject of PT, just when we'd calmed down from the realisation that Lisa is constantly stalking you through PT's halls , another hack from YouTuber Lance McDonald discovered an unused bathroom scene in which Lisa can be seen decapitated in the bathtub... please only click if you've got a strong stomach, though!