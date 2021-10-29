Knockout City gets PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades for free next week

Knockout City is getting a free new-gen upgrade across all systems next week on November 2.

Publisher EA just announced the forthcoming upgrades for Knockout City earlier today on October 29. As per the announcement, Knockout City will boast a performance mode alongside a quality mode, giving players the option to prioritize either frame rate or resolution, respectively.

For the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Knockout City, the quality mode provides a native 4K resolution along with the standard 60 frames per second gameplay (something that Knockout City has always maintained on new-gen machines). As for the performance mode, the resolution will drop to an unscaled version of 4K graphics across both platforms, but will boost the frame rate all the way up to 120FPS. That's some seriously smooth dodgeball action.

As for the Xbox Series S version of Knockout City, there actually is a 120FPS mode. The console's quality mode provides a 1440p output with 60FPS, while the performance mode drops the resolution down to 1080p but with a 120FPS boost. That's a nice bonus for those playing EA's game on the weaker of the two new-gen Xbox machines.

This is actually the perfect time for the new-gen upgrade of Knockout City to arrive, on the PlayStation side of things at least. Just yesterday, it was revealed that Knockout City will be part of free PS Plus games for November 2021, meaning it's going entirely free for all who use the service for the next month. That's a pretty neat situation for newcomers to suddenly find the action-packed game boosted up to 120FPS on the PS5 side.

Check out our glowing Knockout City review to see why you should get in on the mayhem right now.