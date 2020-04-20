How to unlock all the KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlocking all the KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a nice little hobby that soundtracks your island, and also means you can adorn your walls with cool vinyl covers. There are some secret KK Slider songs to unlock too, and a couple of special tracks that you can get only get through in-game events like your birthday. (Sob for me with a December birthday.) Here's the full list of KK Slider songs and how to unlock the secret KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Secret Songs
There are three secret KK Slider songs to unlock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These are the records that you can only obtain by specifically requesting them during a Saturday KK Slider performance. When KK asks what you want to hear, choose 'that one song...' and then type in one of the following exactly to first hear it, and then get it added to your inventory.
- Animal City
- Farewell
- Drivin'
Mood: Good!
- Bubblegum K.K.
- Cafe K.K.
- K.K. Calypso
- K.K. Country
- K.K. Disco
- K.K. Dixie
- K.K. Groove
- K.K. Mambo
- K.K. March
- K.K. Mariachi
- K.K. Parade
- K.K. Ragtime
- K.K. Rockabilly
- K.K. Salsa
- K.K. Samba
- K.K. Ska
- Mountain Song
- Neopolitan
- Spring Blossoms
Mood: Grumpy
- DJ K.K.
- Go K.K. Rider!
- Imperial K.K.
- K.K. Adventure
- K.K. Bazaar
- K.K. Casbah
- K.K. Crusin'
- K.K. Flamenco
- K.K. Jongara
- K.K. Metal
- K.K. Rock
- K.K. Safari
- K.K. Steppe
- K.K. Tango
- Lucky K.K.
- Rockin' K.K.
- Surfin' K.K.
Mood: Lazy
- Aloha K.K.
- Forest Life
- I Love You
- K.K. Aria
- K.K. Bossa
- K.K. Faire
- K.K. Fusion
- K.K. Island
- K.K. Jazz
- K.K. Love Song
- K.K. Moody
- K.K. Reggae
- K.K. Stroll
- K.K. Swing
- K.K. Synth
- Marine Song 2001
- Mr. K.K.
- My Place
- Pondering
- Soulful K.K.
- Wandering
Mood: A little sad
- Comrade K.K.
- K.K. Ballad
- K.K. Chorale
- K.K. Condor
- K.K. Dirge
- K.K. Etude
- K.K. Lament
- K.K. Lullaby
- K.K. Milonga
- K.K. Sonata
- K.K. Waltz
- K.K. Western
- King K.K.
- Only Me
- Stale Cupcakes
- Steep Hill
- Two Days Ago
Mood: Hard to say
- Agent K.K.
- Hypno K.K.
- K.K. Blues
- K.K. D & B
- K.K. Folk
- K.K. Gumbo
- K.K. Marathon
- K.K. Oasis
- K.K. Rally
- K.K. Song
- K.K. Sould
- K.K. Technopop
- Space K.K.
- The K. Funk
- To the Edge
Special Songs
Finally, there are two special KK Slider songs that you'll only get through in-game events. One for your birthday, and the other when KK Slider actually comes to your island for the first time.
- K.K. Birthday
- Welcome Horizons