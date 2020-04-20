How to unlock all the KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unlocking all the KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a nice little hobby that soundtracks your island, and also means you can adorn your walls with cool vinyl covers. There are some secret KK Slider songs to unlock too, and a couple of special tracks that you can get only get through in-game events like your birthday. (Sob for me with a December birthday.) Here's the full list of KK Slider songs and how to unlock the secret KK Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Secret Songs

KK Slider secret songs

There are three secret KK Slider songs to unlock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These are the records that you can only obtain by specifically requesting them during a Saturday KK Slider performance. When KK asks what you want to hear, choose 'that one song...' and then type in one of the following exactly to first hear it, and then get it added to your inventory.

Animal City

Farewell

Drivin'

Mood: Good!

KK Slider songs - Mood: Good!

Bubblegum K.K.

Cafe K.K.

K.K. Calypso

K.K. Country

K.K. Disco

K.K. Dixie

K.K. Groove

K.K. Mambo

K.K. March

K.K. Mariachi

K.K. Parade

K.K. Ragtime

K.K. Rockabilly

K.K. Salsa

K.K. Samba

K.K. Ska

Mountain Song

Neopolitan

Spring Blossoms

Mood: Grumpy

KK Slider songs - Mood: Grumpy

DJ K.K.

Go K.K. Rider!

Imperial K.K.

K.K. Adventure

K.K. Bazaar

K.K. Casbah

K.K. Crusin'

K.K. Flamenco

K.K. Jongara

K.K. Metal

K.K. Rock

K.K. Safari

K.K. Steppe

K.K. Tango

Lucky K.K.

Rockin' K.K.

Surfin' K.K.

Mood: Lazy

KK Slider songs - Mood: Lazy

Aloha K.K.

Forest Life

I Love You

K.K. Aria

K.K. Bossa

K.K. Faire

K.K. Fusion

K.K. Island

K.K. Jazz

K.K. Love Song

K.K. Moody

K.K. Reggae

K.K. Stroll

K.K. Swing

K.K. Synth

Marine Song 2001

Mr. K.K.

My Place

Pondering

Soulful K.K.

Wandering

Mood: A little sad

KK Slider songs - Mood: A little sad

Comrade K.K.

K.K. Ballad

K.K. Chorale

K.K. Condor

K.K. Dirge

K.K. Etude

K.K. Lament

K.K. Lullaby

K.K. Milonga

K.K. Sonata

K.K. Waltz

K.K. Western

King K.K.

Only Me

Stale Cupcakes

Steep Hill

Two Days Ago

Mood: Hard to say

KK Slider songs - Mood: Hard to say

Agent K.K.

Hypno K.K.

K.K. Blues

K.K. D & B

K.K. Folk

K.K. Gumbo

K.K. Marathon

K.K. Oasis

K.K. Rally

K.K. Song

K.K. Sould

K.K. Technopop

Space K.K.

The K. Funk

To the Edge

Special Songs

KK Slider - Special songs

Finally, there are two special KK Slider songs that you'll only get through in-game events. One for your birthday, and the other when KK Slider actually comes to your island for the first time.