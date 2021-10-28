Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets three new Rot hats in small Halloween update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a Halloween update that adds in 3 hats for Halloween.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has rolled out a Halloween update that contains small bug fixes, and more importantly, three new spooky hats for the Rot.
Available until November 1, 2021, players can now find three Halloween-themed hats for the Rot. According to the patch notes for the update, Ember Lab has hidden the three new hat designs throughout the game which are available to find from now until the end of Halloween on October 31.
Thanks to YouTuber Unbroken Odds, we can actually find out what the three new Rot accessories look like and where exactly to find them. We won’t spoil where they’re hiding but we will say that players can look forward to dressing their Rots up as a witch, a bat, and a jack-o-lantern this Halloween.
The rest of the patch notes contain a number of small bug fixes such as added support for more auto-save slots, improved image quality of shots taken in photo mode, crash fixes, and more. You can find out the rest of the fixes below or on the Ember Lab website.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits 1.11 patch notes
- Added support for more auto-save slots (5)
- Added location thumbnails to save files
- Improved quality and increased resolution of images captured with photo mode
- Added roll functionality to photo mode
- Photo mode now crops images to match the selected format
- Added ability to display collected items on the world map
- Added medication Spot tracking per region on the world map
- Improved ultrawide support on PC
- Fixed bugs related to save game state
- Fixed small Rot animation related bugs
- Animation, audio mixing and music bug fixes
- Fixed bugs relating to missing collectables and lost owl statues
- Reduced tracking on certain enemy and boss attacks
- Crash fixes
Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally released in September 2021, after it was slightly delayed from its August release date. The game has received a number of small updates and fixes since then including the addition of one highly requested feature which allows Kena to interact with the Rot whilst in photo mode, something that she couldn’t previously do.
Still looking for Rot hats? Take a look at our Kena Rot hats guide.