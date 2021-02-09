Here's your first full look at Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League

It's finally here. Jared Leto is returning as Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League this March and his brand-new look has debuted.

Coming courtesy of Vanity Fair, the pair of images are in stark contrast to the Clown Prince of Crime's portrayal in 2016's Suicide Squad.

The Crown Prince of Crime, @JaredLeto. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ALYZ0bXFz0February 9, 2021

Instead of a teeth grill and tattoos, the Justice League version of Joker is decidedly darker and broodier. The energetic smirk and clownish nature are gone; in its place, a more smeared, Heath Ledger-esque facepaint. Jared Leto's longer hair has also been incorporated into his upcoming appearance – which was filmed as part of additional photography in late 2020.

As for his infamous tats, Snyder offered up an ambiguous answer to the lack of ink on show: "I don't know if he's wearing makeup, I don't know what's happening. It’s hard to say exactly," the director teased.

Snyder has previously offered up a glimpse of a different side to Joker in a recent social media post featuring a joker playing card. Now, we've seen the real deal – and it's probably going to appease both fans of Jared Leto's Joker (of which there is supposedly a chunk of Suicide Squad deleted scenes left on the cutting room floor) and of some of the character's more iconic designs.

Jared Leto's Joker will appear during the 'Knightmare' sequence set on a Darkseid-ravaged Earth. There, he will come face to face with Ben Affleck's Batman and the scene will explore "why Bruce had the Joker card taped to his gun that you see in Batman v Superman."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max from March 18. For more from the world of DC, check out all the new superhero movies coming your way in the near future.