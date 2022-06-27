John Cena apparently asked Nintendo for Metroid Dread years before it was released

WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena apparently told Nintendo how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid game years before Metroid Dread was released.

According to a tweet from @DanRyckert (opens in new tab), creative director at Giant Bomb and former WWE employee, back in 2017, John Cena took part in a Nintendo Switch photoshoot and repeatedly told the Nintendo reps how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid game.

Years later, when Metroid Dread was released, Nintendo kindly sent the now actor a copy of the game, to which his team replied: "John loves it."

During this photo shoot in 2017, Cena repeatedly told the Nintendo reps how much he wanted a new 2D Metroid. When Metroid Dread came out years later, he was sent a copy. Cena's people sent an email back saying "John loves it."

Now, we’re not saying that the former rapper inspired Nintendo to make Metroid Dread, but the timings do add up. All joking aside, former Nintendo employee Krysta Yang (opens in new tab) - who was present at Cena’s Nintendo photoshoot also joined the conversation adding: "He did say how much of a Metroid fan he was. He’s a really nice guy!"

Since John Cena is more known for his work in Hollywood than in the wrestling ring these days, here’s hoping we end up seeing him in the fan-requested Metroid movie that, as far as we know, isn’t even in development. Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson has already expressed a desire to play the titular heroine so we could totally see Cena (if we could see him at all) playing the likes of Ridley.

In other Metroid news, rumors have begun circulating about a Metroid Prime remaster being released this Holiday season . According to fellow Giant Bomb contributor Jeff Grubb, the currently unannounced game is set to be "one of [Nintendo's] big holiday games." Although it hasn’t officially been announced by Nintendo yet, we already know that John Cena must be excited about this potential remaster.