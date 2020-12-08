Jeremy Irons joins Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s Gucci

Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s true crime drama about Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci with Adam Driver in the title role. Irons will play Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, despite reports earlier this year that suggested Robert De Niro was in talks for the role.

The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will focus on Gucci’s murder, with Lady Gaga playing his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also reportedly on board to star, although their roles haven’t been announced yet.

Irons has previously worked with Scott on Kingdom of Heaven , an epic historical drama about the 12th-century Crusades. Scott produced and directed the 2005 feature, while Irons played Raymond III of Tripoli. More recently, the actor earned an Emmy nomination for his work in HBO’s superhero drama Watchmen – he plays Adrian Veidt, AKA Ozymandias, the ‘smartest man in the world’.

Irons will be back on the small screen when he reprises his role of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s loyal butler, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League . The director’s cut of the DCEU movie is set to air in four hour-long episodes on HBO Max sometime next year – sooner rather than later , it seems.