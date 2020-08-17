Jennika returns for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles breakout sequel

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' newest breakout member Jennika will return in a second solo limited series, with writer/artist Brahm Revel reprising his role as series creator. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II is scheduled to run for six issues, starting in November, and places Jennika in a unique role among both mutants and humans.

"While the first Jennika miniseries found the heroine still trying to acclimate to life as a mutant, the new story thrusts her into the dangerous underworld of Mutant Town, where mutants are turning into monsters and fear spreads rampant," reads IDW Publishing's description of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II. "There's a conspiracy afoot, and only Jennika can navigate the deepening divides of her new home to root out an evil conspiracy."

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

A former Foot Clan assassin, Jennika was mutated into a Ninja Turtle when she received a blood transfusion from Leonardo. She's also a close ally of Casey Jones, though they once tangled before resolving their differences.

"A lot has happened in the real world since the previous miniseries; we now all know what it’s like to have our movement restricted, and how desperate things can get when food gets short and when jobs disappear," Revel explains in the series announcement. "The average person now has a much better idea of what life is like for Jennika and the other mutants in Mutant Town. Who knows, maybe reading what our cast will go through in Jennika II will help prepare you for 2021!"

Revel will create the first two 'arcs' of Jennika II – though IDW Publishing doesn't specify how long the 'arcs' will last, so it's unclear how many of the six issues Revel will write and draw. Other creators will take over following Revel's two arcs.

"The world has been transformed in our TMNT comics and is full of new characters and dangers," adds group editor Bobby Curnow. "Given her background, Jennika is a character who is able to understand both the mutant and human worlds, so her perspective will be central to a story that explores the growing friction between communities. And more creators will introduce even more perspectives in the second story arc."