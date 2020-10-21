Jared Leto will play Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League , aka the Snyder Cut, is adding Jared Leto's Joker into the ongoing reshoots of the 2017 superhero movie.

Per THR , Leto joins Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Amber Heard (Mera) in filming new scenes for Snyder's definitive version of Justice League, which will be four hours long and split into four one-hour specials on HBO Max. It's been reported previously that Henry Cavill will also be returning to play Superman , with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. It isn't clear which, if any, of the other members of the Justice League cast are reprising their roles for the Snyder cut. Kevin Costner recently addressed whether his character would appear, but didn't give a definitive answer.

It wasn't until fairly recently that we learned the Snyder Cut would be more than just a simple re-edit with scenes that were cut from the 2017 movie. We recently got what appears to be our first look at new scenes being filmed for the ambitious project, and now we know Snyder and co. are actually adding brand new characters to the cast, as Joker wasn't a character in the Justice League that Joss Whedon completed after Snyder was forced to step away.

With this significant development, there are more questions than ever about how different the Snyder Cut will really be from 2017's Justice League. The consequences of bringing such a major villain into the story could be massive, and it also sets a precedent that could be paving way for even more new characters. The big event will start streaming "early to mid 2021" on HBO Max.