James Gunn has talked to Warner Bros. about another DC project following The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker

James Gunn might return to the world of DC Comics in the future.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he had spoken with Warner Bros. about another DC project following The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker, the director responded: "I have yes!"

Obviously, this doesn't give much away – but it is an indication that Gunn could go back to the DCEU following his upcoming Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Suicide Squad is landing imminently, and first reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Warner Bros. clearly have a lot of faith in the film, considering a spinoff focusing on John Cena's character Peacemaker is already in the works.

The Suicide Squad follows the titular group of anti-heroes and villains on a trip to the fictional island of Corto Maltese, where they'll face the monstrous Starro, a giant alien starfish with the power to control minds. Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return from 2016's Suicide Squad, while new additions to the cast include Cena, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, and Sylvester Stallone.

It's unclear if Gunn will actually make another DC project, or what he might adapt next if he did. The director recently shared that he'd spoken to Marvel and DC about a crossover movie, though – but that does seem the unlikeliest possibility. "I've casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel and DC about it," he tweeted. "I would love for it to happen. I don't think it's likely, but I don't think it's an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers and mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story."

Gunn also shared his thoughts on superhero movies with our sister publication Total Film. "They're mostly boring to me right now!" he commented. "I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it's not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres."

The Suicide Squad arrives August 5 on HBO Max and in theaters in the US, and earlier on July 30 in UK cinemas. While you wait, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.