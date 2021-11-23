It Takes Two crowned as your Best Multiplayer Game at the Golden Joysticks

It Takes Two has won the Best Multiplayer Award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

The latest co-op adventure from Josef Fares' studio, Hazelight, sees players taking on the roles of May and Cody, a couple going through marital difficulties. Their daughter, in an attempt to bring them back together, magically transforms the duo into dolls, sending them on an adventure that will force them to examine their relationship - warts and all - with the help of a flirty anthropomorphic self-help book about love.

It Takes Two won out in a highly competitive category, as you'd expect from multiplayer titles, taking the gong over games like Back 4 Blood and Deathloop.

Deathloop

It Takes Two (winner)

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

It Takes Two might be cooperative rather than competitive, but the game's unique co-op offering does stand out in this list. Plus, with the added incentive of only one player needing to own the game to experience May and Cody's story, it helped bring together more players at a time where we all needed a little company.

It Takes Two got a coveted five-star review on GamesRadar+, and we praised the title for this ability to constantly surprise by delivering a plethora of new mechanics.

"It Takes Two is a unique experience that makes the most of what it means to offer truly co-operative gameplay. Your relationship with whoever you're playing with is just as important as that of May and Cody, as you'll get nowhere without robust communication and teamwork. But its blend of reality and fantasy is also refreshingly different, especially within a framework that offers the kind of unique gameplay that never stops surprising."

It Takes Two is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.