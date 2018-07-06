"It really is so unpredictable": How Game of Thrones season 8 ups the ante according to Sophie Turner

You’d think there would be nowhere to go but down for Game of Thrones season 8. We’ve surely seen all the shocks the show has got to give, and the battles can’t get much more bloody, can they? Don’t speak too soon. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has promised a bigger, better final season, with an unpredictable ending to top it all off.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Turner was a little tentative with talking Thrones, but teased: “I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show's ending really is.”

That sounds… ominous. In fact, the elder Stark has even given a slight nod towards the legions of fans who come up with Game of Thrones theories – and hints that maybe none of them have got it spot-on, saying: “People have come up with so many fan theories about how it's going to end, and who will end up where, and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I'm very satisfied with that, and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that, too.”

An unpredictable, if satisfying ending sure sounds good to me, but what about a classic Thrones battle or two? Turner ensures the show has got you covered with a few battles. Yes, battles. Plural: "I mean, they definitely upped the ante [in the final episodes]. They've got nice, big battle scenes, that's for sure," she reveals.

So, there you have it: Game of Thrones season 8 is going to deliver in a big way. We’ve possibly got an ending that’s wide of every fan theory mark thus far, yet still able to please fans, and we’ve got at least a few barbaric battles that could be above and beyond anything we’ve seen before. 2019 can’t come soon enough.

