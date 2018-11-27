"Imagine ‘80s Schwarzenegger starring in Hideo Kojima’s Avatar" – The first reactions to Aquaman are in

If you were a little worried about Aquaman – a DC movie about an underwater king with a taste for terrible, terrible clothing – then you can put those fears to rest. Most everyone loves it. The very first reactions are now available thanks to the ol’ pesky social media embargo ending. While not everyone is fully on board, there’s lots to like about James Wan’s comic book directorial debut.

A must-sea

Epic. Crazy. Bonkers. The main through-line for Aquaman is that, if you’re planning on watching it, you’re going in knowing you’re about to have a great time. This feels like an old-school comic book movie, and the perfect antidote to some of the darker trappings of the DCEU.

#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date -- a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star - he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it. pic.twitter.com/gDFjiAWICANovember 26, 2018

#Aquaman was outstanding. James Wan definitely loves the character and brings audiences one of the most unique super hero origin films in years. Tonally it strikes the right line! Feeling very similar to Sam Rami’s Spider-ManNovember 26, 2018

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3November 26, 2018

Short & sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare. Momoa makes the character his own & Wan honors the traditional aspects, but elevates it to the modern era. It’s a blast.November 26, 2018

A lot of people are going to see #Aquaman and say “What the hell am I watching?” People are going to *react* to this film. It’s big and bold and a bit bonkers. I’m glad I’ve seen it but I think more than a few won’t be. It’s an Aquaman movie, so, you know, it’s... out there. pic.twitter.com/fNIFtawhZFNovember 26, 2018

Jason Momoa rules. Obviously.

If you thought his turn in Justice League was something, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Jason Momoa turns up the fun dial to 11 according to the first reactions – which makes a great movie even greater.

#Aquaman is so enjoyable, Jason Momoa is having too much fun not be right there with him! Cartooney madness and amazing visuals. Definitely one to see on the big screen, the underwater world is HUGE!! pic.twitter.com/E3v5uLTSQVNovember 26, 2018

#Aquaman is a stunning spectacle and Jason Momoa is a blast to watch from beginning to end.November 26, 2018

The best DC movie since...

While many of you are doubtless wondering if it’s better than Man of Steel or Justice League, some are going even further back and comparing it to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. That can only be a good thing.

#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs. WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDfNovember 26, 2018

I watched Aquaman and had a lot of fun. For my money it's the best DC movie since Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. It doesn't take itself too seriously, has loads of really cool set-pieces and by the end I was sold on Momoa as Arthur. Actually choked up a bit during one bit.November 26, 2018

Some *interesting* comparisons...

The MCU? Lord of the Rings? Hideo Kojima? Everyone seems to have had a lot of fun comparing Aquaman to movies, superhero or otherwise.

#Aquaman is Avatar meets Jupiter Ascending, with hints of The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones and a triple AAA video game. There’s also an Octopus who plays the drums. I loved it. 🐙🥁November 26, 2018

🔱 #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another.Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5qNovember 26, 2018

A hero is only as good as their villain

You know what they say: loose lips sink ships. Knowing that, there’s not been a lot around regarding Aquaman villains Ocean Master and Black Manta. The latter, however, is getting praise as a standout.

Oh, and one more thing about #Aquaman: #BlackManta RULES! pic.twitter.com/H5V5JVwldrNovember 26, 2018

Not everyone thought it made waves

Don’t go in expecting a classic. Hype is good, but reining in expectations might be the best thing for you right now. Here are some of the more balanced takes.

#Aquaman is.... fine. Don’t get your expectations too high it’s an MCU phase one film through and through, on the level of Thor 1. Mera, Black Manta, and Queen Atlanna are standouts. James Wan has delivered a fun adventure in the worlds of DC. The Trench is 👌 pic.twitter.com/GbVp9U7isTNovember 26, 2018

Saw #Aquaman before thanksgiving and had a week to think about it. It's flawed, but fun. Momoa and Patrick Wilson are absolute gems. Most of all, the movie is just flat out insane. I can't believe how big, creative, and crazy it gets. Gotta see it again! pic.twitter.com/m2oRbHVtu9November 26, 2018

The final say

7/10. That’s put us out of a job.

The ride ain't over yet.#Aquaman 7/10 pic.twitter.com/QxY6zM1ZRWNovember 26, 2018

