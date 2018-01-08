"I’m still thinking about Natalie Portman’s unbelievable burn" – The best moments and reactions to the Golden Globes 2018

The Golden Globes 2018, perhaps more any other year, had the world watching and waiting with bated breath. There were shocking moments (you can see the full list of winners here), burns that needed urgent medical attention, and an industry gripped in the midst of its biggest scandal yet. Plenty food for thought, then, and the internet didn’t disappoint.

#MeToo

It would be churlish of me not to start with the biggest conversation going into the Golden Globes: the scandals. Women of Hollywood opted to wear black for the event, with some men wearing #TimesUp pins to showcase their disapproval at toxic masculinity in Hollywood and beyond.

Globally, violence against women and girls affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/55MnFKwKo37 January 2018

Very encouraged by so many magnificent women unifying and standing together in solidarity saying enough is enough tonight. I stand by those women and all my sisters around the world. United we cannot be divided. #TIMESUP8 January 2018

The kids of @Stranger_Things are rocking their black at the #GoldenGlobes! #WhyWeWearBlack pic.twitter.com/azAWZ9XJM17 January 2018

Natalie Portman deserves all the awards

Despite the social media campaigns and all the rest of it, hypocrisy still reigned supreme. Case in point: Greta Gerwig directed Lady Bird, which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, as well as directing Saoirse Ronan to the Best Actress award. She wasn’t nominated for Best Director, and Natalie Portman was only too keen to unleash a stinging barb at the presence of a male-dominated list.

Let this sink in:Greta Gerwig directed her lead actor to a Golden Globe winGreta Gerwig directed the film that won best pictureGreta Gerwig was not dominated for best director - all men were. #TIMESUP #GoldenGlobes #LadyBird8 January 2018

Natalie Portman: 'And here are the all male nominees' 🔥🔥🔥#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f2MyPkF8x68 January 2018

And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all “male” nominees for best director! Preach!8 January 2018

I’m still thinking about Natalie Portman’s unbelievable burn, and how the cameras immediately cut to several men trying to look away from the camera.8 January 2018

Game of Moans

Hey, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things both lost out to Handmaid’s Tale for best TV show. Not everyone was best pleased.

@GameOfThrones was robbed at the golden globes. Best show on television, possibly ever8 January 2018

The Handmaid Tale???? No one can tell me this show is better than Game Of Thrones or Stranger Things. #GoldenGlobes8 January 2018

This is definitely going to be my lockscreen #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/23xb9lxppC8 January 2018

Room for one more?

Oh, hai! Tommy Wiseau is the closest we’ll get to a living meme. He also got perilously close to having a live microphone in front of millions of viewers. The Disaster Artist inspiration was, mercifully, stopped despite being invited on stage by James Franco.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco’s acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi8 January 2018

James Franco stopping Tommy Wiseau from talking into a live mic during the #GoldenGlobes has robbed us of the best moment in entertainment that 2018 could have possibly offered.8 January 2018

Willem Dafoe's face

No caption required.

Willem Dafoe deserves a special Golden Globe just for this face. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/olpligQ0z18 January 2018

Oprah has the final say

The one thing everyone will take away from this year’s Golden Globes, however, is Oprah’s stunning speech. Words can’t quite sum up just how great and inspiring it was, so here it is in full. Enjoy.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm8 January 2018

Image: NBC